ICC World Test Championship Points Table: Updated WTC Standings After India Win 2nd Test

Team India has moved up to the second spot in the ICC World Test Championship points table after defeating Bangladesh in the second Test match in Mirpur.

India beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets to seal the two-match series 2-0. Ravichandran Ashwin played a vital role with both the ball and the bat to help India win the second Test match. Ashwin picked a total of six wickets and then scored an unbeaten 42 runs in the final innings to secure the victory for India and win the player of the match award.

ICC World Test Championship 2021-23: Standings

India replaced South Africa from the second position on the points table courtesy of two consecutive wins against Bangladesh. Australia remains on top of the table after they recently whitewashed West Indies in a two-match Test series and won the first Test match against South Africa at home. South Africa now moved down to the third spot with Sri Lanka occupying the fourth position on the table.

India is scheduled to play a four-match Test series against Australia in February-March. India, who have 58.93 percentage points, can afford to lose only one game against Australia if they want to make it to the final of the World Test Championship.

POS Team W L D PCT (%) PTS SER PEN 1 Australia 9 1 3 76.92 120 5 0 2 India 8 4 2 58.93 99 5 -5 3 South Africa 6 5 0 54.55 72 5 0 4 Sri Lanka 5 4 1 53.33 64 5 0 5 England 10 8 4 46.97 124 6 -12 6 West Indies 4 5 2 40.91 54 5 -2 7 Pakistan 4 6 2 38.89 56 5 0 8 New Zealand 2 6 1 25.93 28 4 0 9 Bangladesh 1 10 1 11.11 16 6 0

Image: ICC