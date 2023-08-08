'It Sends A Message To The Others': Hardik Pandya Is Astounded By Suryakumar Yadav's Match-winning 83 Off 44 Balls

India skipper Hardik Pandya on Tuesday made it clear that his team will continue to play with seven batters as he doesn't want to compromise on the bowling front. India's long tail was questioned after the loss in the first two games of the five-match series against West Indies. Speaking after India's seven-wicket win in the third T20, Hardik said seven batting options are enough in the playing eleven.

Skipper Pandya added:

As a group we have decided to bat with seven batters and we have to take responsibility, like it happened today if the batters score runs then you don't need someone at number eight

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya Not Getting Support From Dravid

Hardik also praised his deputy Suryakumar Yadav

As Surya mentioned, they (SKY and Tilak Varma) play together and spend time together, good to have someone like SKY in the team and when he takes responsibility it sends a message to the others

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya's 'okay To Be Unique' Statement Takes Internet By Storm After Loss To WI

Suryakumar Yadav played a match-winning 83 off 44 balls. Tilak Varma, playing his debut series, remained unbeaten on 49 off 37 balls as India chased down 160 with 13 balls to spare.