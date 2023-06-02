'If He Gets Selected..': David Warner Takes Brutal Dig At Stuart Broad Ahead Of Ashes 2023

David Warner hasn't had the best of times in England. The left-hander batsman, who is otherwise known as a prolific Test batter, averages a meager 26.05 in the Tests he has played in England. Moreover, the bowler who has given him the hardest time is Stuart Broad. Ahead of the inception of the Ashes 2023, Warner has addressed the challenge of Broad and made a bold claim about the selection of the Englishman.

Australia's tour of England is scheduled to begin on Wednesday with the onset of the WTC Final against India. Following that the ever-awaited Ashes will begin from June 16, 2023. Before the start of the England vs Australia contest, some shots have been fired from both camps and it is none other than the arch-nemesis David Warner and Stuart Broad leading the onslaught.

David Warner hits back at Stuart Broad

Warner, who has often been quizzed by the outseam of Stuart Broad a number of times, intends to be positive against him this time. Warner, who had a dismal Ashes tour of 2019, managing just 95 runs in 5 matches at an average of 9.5, hinted that this time he would be looking to score more freely. Plus, with the swap policy of England with Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad, Warner has not shied away from doubting Broad's inclusion in the team. "He's got to get selected first" Warner stated when asked about his plans against Stuart Broad.

“I don’t really have any plans, to be honest, so if he gets selected, then I’ll adjust when I’m out there,” Warner said. “Hopefully, this time around I can come out and look to score and play in a positive way.” Warner told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Stuart Broad calls Ashes 2022 'void'

“Nothing was harsher than the last Ashes series,” Broad told the Daily Mail.“But in my mind I don’t class that as a real Ashes. The definition of Ashes cricket is elite sport with lots of passion and players at the top of their game. “Nothing about that series was high-level performance because of the Covid restrictions. The training facilities, the travel, not being able to socialise. I’ve written it off as a void series.”

Before Warner's statement, Stuart Broad had disseminated a controversial remark as well. He termed the Ashes 2021/22, which Australia won 4-0, as a "void series".