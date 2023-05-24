Ashes 2023: Veteran English Pacer Credits David Warner For His Success In Test Cricket

Veteran England pacer Stuart Broad has said he is looking forward to playing against Australia's David Warner again in the upcoming Ashes series. Broad has dismissed David Warner 14 times in Tests, the highest by any bowler in the world. Ahead of the first Ashes Test, Broad has heaped praise on Warner, saying that he once had to change his bowling style because of the Australian opener.

Broad acknowledged that the Test between England and Australia in January 2022 might have been the final encounter between the two veteran players, both now aged 36. To commemorate the occasion, they even shared a glass of red wine. However, they are once again ready to battle it out against each other in the longest format of the game.

READ MORE: Sourav Ganguly Has Scathing Remark For Fans 'twisting' Virat Kohli-Shubman Gill Tweet

"I'm looking forward to going to battle with Davey again. He had the better of me for quite a long period, and the biggest praise I can give him is the fact I had to change my style of bowling because of the success he had against me. He's someone I've really enjoyed playing against. He's fiery and ferociously competitive, and those sorts of characters bring out the best in me as well," Broad was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

Warner's position is uncertain as he faces scrutiny following a peculiar home summer performance, where he recorded a double hundred against South Africa but failed to surpass 50 in 10 other Test innings. Before the start of the Ashes series, Warner is expected to represent Australia in the World Test Championship final against India.

READ MORE: Virat Kohli's Reaction After RCB's Heartbreaking Exit From IPL 2023 Sets Internet On Fire

Australia's squad for the first two Ashes: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

Complete schedule of Ashes 2023

June 16-20: First Test, England v Australia, Edgbaston

First Test, England v Australia, Edgbaston June 28-July 2: Second Test, England v Australia, Lord’s

July 6-10: Third Test, England v Australia, Headingley

July 19-23: Fourth Test, England v Australia, Old Trafford

July 27-31: Fifth Test, England v Australia, The Oval

Image: AP