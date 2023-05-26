Ashes 2023: The Last Of David Warner In Test Cricket? Australia Coach Drops Massive Update

Ashes 2023: David Warner, who has been brilliant for Australia in all three formats for over a decade is speculated by many fans to be in the twilight of his career. The 36-year-old has more than 100 Test appearances for Australia and is still going strong. The forthcoming WTC final and the Ashes 2023 tour are perceived as quite vital for the New South Welshman and could decide the future trajectory of his career.

After incurring an injury and exiting from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy midway, David Warner is set to return to Test cricket. The player is a part of Australia's squad for the upcoming WTC endeavors in England and will be expected to deliver for Australia. Warner showcased blistering form in the IPL 2023 playing for Delhi Capitals and will be banked upon to carry forward the form to the Ashes.

Australian coach Andrew McDonald expresses confidence in David Warner

Much to the worry of Aussie fans and cricket enthusiasts in general, England hasn't been a happy hunting place for David Warner. In the 13 matches he has played in the UK, the player has accumulated 651 runs with an average of 26.04. Despite exhibiting below-par statistics as per his standards, the Australian coach Andrew MacDonald is quite optimistic about David Warner. Ahead of the WTC final and the 5-match Test series against England, McDonald has shown confidence in Warner and is of the view that "Some good games left in him."

“We're optimistic with what Dave's got left," McDonald said on Australian radio station SEN on Wednesday. "We've picked him in the squad, and we feel that he's going to play a really significant part in the Ashes and the World Test Championship Final and that's why he's on the plane. We think he's got some good games left in him."

The WTC final will take place between India and Australia. It is scheduled to start from June 7, and The Oval is the venue that will witness who will earn the prestigious Test mace. Following the World Test Championship final, The ENG vs AUS series will begin from June 16.