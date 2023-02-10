'If India Scores 280-300...': Michael Clarke Opens Up On Australia Getting All-out On 177

Australia was bowled out on the score of 177 runs in the first innings of the India vs Australia, 1st Test match. At the end of Day 1, India was 77/1 in 24 overs after losing KL Rahul’s wicket late in the day and captain Rohit Sharma batting on 56* runs. Australia’s collapse from 84/3 from 177/10 became a major talking point for the cricketing world, drawing reactions from all corners.

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke was one of the big names to react to the same, during his appearance on Big Sports Breakfast. “I know we haven’t got many runs and that’s a tough one for Patty to work with, so he’s trying to give his bowlers some protection, but you want the batter to try and take a risk,” the 2015 ICC ODI World Cup-winning captain said.

Michael Clarke highlights major threat for Australia

Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith were the best performers for the Aussies with the bat on Thursday, while the maximum batsmen had no answer for the Indian bowlers. The no. 1-ranked Test batsman Marnus Labuschagne was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja on 49 runs, while Smith hit 37 runs. However, India looked much better than their opponent in the 24 overs they batted in the 2nd innings.

Reflecting on India’s batting innings, the former Aussie captain suggested the team needs to take risks for desired results. “You want them to try and take a risk and hit that one over the top. If they hit one or two over the top, fair play, put him back. But he’s just got to be really smart with his tactics here. If India get 280 to 300, mate, they might not have to bat again,” Clarke added.

“Surprised at Pat Cummins’ tactics”

Clarke spoke about Cummins’ captaincy calls on Day 1 and suffested he needs to be more aggressive.”I was surprised at Pat Cummins’ tactics yesterday. He had a long-on every ball Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy bowled. If the ball’s spinning like you think it is, for them to try and hit one over mid-on’s head brings in an inside edge to mid-wicket, brings in stumped, brings in bowled, brings in caught bat-pad,” he said.