IND Vs AUS: KS Bharat 'shocks' Marnus Labuschagne With Dhoni-like Electric Stumping; WATCH

Kona Srikar Bharat became a trend on social media among cricket fans after he pulled off an electric stumping effort to dismiss the no. 1 Test batsman in the world, Marnus Labuschange. In the 36th over of the match, Jadeja shocked Labuschagne with a slower delivery after several quick deliveries. The ball turned away after pitching and also pulled off the dust.

While Labuschagne completely missed the ball, KS Bharat was quick to collect it and remove the bails in a flash. This was the first dismissal at the hands of Bharat in a match that he started. Bharat was handed his debut Test cap on Thursday but has previously substituted Wriddhiman Saha in one Test before.

Watch: KS Bharat displays stumping masterclass, removes Marnus Labuschagne in a flash

Ravindra Jadeja removes two off two reducing Australia to 84/4

It is pertinent to mention that Bharat became a talking point for fans on social media, as they were reminded of the legendary MS Dhoni on looking at the debutant. Earlier in the day, Mohammed Siraj started the proceedings for India with Usman Khawaja’s wicket in the second over, before Mohammed Shami dismantled David Warner’s stumps in the next over.

Labuschagne’s dismissal reduced Australia to 84/3 before Jadeja grabbed another wicket in the very next ball. Matt Renshaw walked back to the pavilion on a golden duck, reducing Australia to 84/4. This was Jadeja's first Test appearance after being absent from the cricket field due to an injury for months. Here’s a look at the few reactions to KS Bharat’s stumping.

Ks is next ms — Harshal Lahane (@HarshalLahane1) February 9, 2023

He's really a good keeper and batter in this format. — P R A T I K. (@pratiknayak774) February 9, 2023