WATCH: MI Emirates Captain Kieron Pollard Takes One-handed Stunner To Dismiss Colin Munro

MI Emirates captain Kieron Pollard shocked cricketing fans around the world by taking a one-handed stunning catch to dismiss Colin Munro as seen in the video below. Despite taking this spectacular catch, MI Emirates ended up losing the clash to the Desert Vipers, who chased down the target of 170 runs in just 16.3 overs.

35 years old but as athletic as an 18-year old!@KieronPollard55 's one-hand STUNNER at the boundary, a sure shot contender for the catch of the tournament 👏👏



Rutherford helps Desert Vipers beat MI Emirates

Sherfane Rutherford was the star of the match as he smacked a quick fifty to help his Desert Vipers side chase down the target of 170 with 3.3 overs to spare. Rutherford scored an unbeaten 56 runs off just 29 deliveries, an inning that included four fours and three sixes. He helped his side get over the lines alongside Alex Hales, who smashed an unbeaten 62 runs off 44 balls, an inning that included six fours and two sixes.

