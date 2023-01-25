ILT20: Tom Curran Bowls An Absolute Peach Of A Delivery To Floor Nicholas Pooran - Watch

In today's modern day cricket where batsmen dominate the game and many famous bowlers go for runs when it's not their day. We have seen many bowlers in world cricket who are famous to bowl toe crushing yorkers at will. Be it Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Brett Lee or Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada or Mitchell Starc, these are one of those bowlers who bowl yorkers at their best and batsmen also fear from them.

Yorker is bowler's best weapon when it comes to stopping the batsman and We have seen many incidents where batsmen have almost fallen after playing the yorker. In most of the incidents we see either the batsman getting bowled or LBW. Lasith Malinga from Sri Lanka is well known for bowling his toe crushing yorkers.

Such an incident also happened in the ongoing International League T20 being played in the United Arab Emirates. In a match between MI Emirates and Dessert Vipers, Nicholas Pooran playing for MI Emirates gets castled over the toe crushing yorker bowled by Tom Curran of Dessert Vipers. The yorker was so accurate that it left Pooran fell on the ground.

Tom Curran picked up two crucial wickets for Dessert Vipers and it led him to win the match by 7 wickets.

Pooran was well set and played on 57 runs. On the fourth ball of the 19th over when MI Emirates were cruising towards a good finish Curran dismissed dangerous Pooran due to which Emirates fell 10-15 runs short.

That's a special delivery from Tom Curran 👏👏👏



He floored Nicholas Pooran! pic.twitter.com/s33OKXKpIV — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 24, 2023

It's not the first time that Pooran has been castled off a yorker for the first time, he has got out like this before as well.

West Indies legend Kieron Pollard batting at others also was left clueless as to what happened just in front of him.

Tom Curran so the bowler has been playing for England for a while and has won them matches on his own. Tom Curran till now has played 30 T20I's for England and has picked up 29 wickets at an economy of 9.26 and also at an average of 31.28.

Tom went unsold in the Indian Premier League auction 2023 while his brother Sam Curran was bought by Punjab Kings for a huge price of 18.50 crore.