'I'm Scared': Prithvi Shaw's Dejected Comments On Not Having Friends Is A Cause Of Concern

Prithvi Shaw, once the most sought-after young cricketer in India, has seen a significant decline in his popularity. His journey began with great promise, leading the Indian U-19 team to victory in the 2018 World Cup in New Zealand. His fairytale Test debut for India further solidified his reputation, scoring a century in his maiden match. However, his career has been marred by off-field controversies and persistent fitness problems, resulting in constant setbacks and snubs despite his undeniable talent and potential.

'I'm scared to share my thoughts'

During a recent interview, Prithvi Shaw candidly discussed several aspects of his life and cricketing journey, shedding light on his exclusion from the Indian squads across all formats. Opening up about his personal relationships, Shaw revealed that he prefers to keep a small circle of friends, as he is wary of sharing too much due to the fear of private matters being leaked. He expressed concern over the potential virality of his thoughts on social media, which has led him to feel apprehensive about freely expressing himself.

"When I was dropped [from the Indian team], I didn't get to know the reason. Someone was saying it could be fitness. But of course I came here [to Bengaluru] and cleared all the tests at the NCA, again scored runs and again came back to the T20 team. But again didn't get a chance in the West Indies. I'm disappointed but you just have to move forward. I can't do anything, I can't fight with anyone," Prithvi Shaw told Cricbuzz.

"As a person, I just like to be in my own zone. People say a lot of things about me. But those who know me, know how I am. I don't have friends, I don't like to make friends. This is what's happening with this generation. You can't share your thoughts with anyone else. If you ask me personally, it's very scary. Darr lagta hai aajkal to share my thoughts. Agle din social media mein aa jaata hai (I'm scared to share my thoughts. Somehow all of it comes up on social media). I've very less friends, only a couple of friends, and even with them I don't share everything, only a few things," he added.

'I've started enjoying being alone'

Shaw further stated that he has stopped going out altogether because of the issues he has faced in the recent past. Shaw said that wherever he goes, trouble follows him. Shaw was involved in an altercation with a model a few months back, resulting in an FIR against the cricketer. Shaw revealed that he has started going out alone for meals as well.

"If I go out, people will harass. They will put up something on social media, so I prefer not to step out these days. What do I do going out? Jaha bhi jaau, kuch na kuch hota hai (laughs). Jaana hi band kar diya hoon (Wherever I go, trouble follows. I've stopped stepping out altogether). These days, I've been going alone even for lunches and dinners. I've started enjoying being alone now. A few days ago, I went alone to watch a movie - Insidious. Baap re baap, khatarnaak movie tha bahut (It was too scary). Glad it wasn't in 3D. I was alone, couldn't even ask someone to come and sit next to me (laughs)," Shaw said.

Shaw took part in the Duleep Trophy, where he displayed glimpses of promise despite facing challenging batting conditions. Looking forward to his next opportunity, Shaw has secured a county stint with Northamptonshire. Eager to make the most of this experience, he aims to impress with his performances. Unfortunately, his journey to England has hit a roadblock due to a visa issue, causing a delay in his plans.

