Fans Share Throwback Video Of MS Dhoni Singing 'Main Pal Do Pal Ka' During Army Stint

As the master 'finisher' and one of India's most successful cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday through an Instagram post, his fans, including Jharkhand CM has requested for a Farewell Match and have been sharing various videos of the Skipper, while trying to come in terms with the big development. While his retirement announcement was expected, it has brought a sense of gloom in the world of Cricket, and love for the player flooded the social media.

An old video of the Former Indian captain singing 'Main pal do pal ka shayar hun' while he served the Indian Army last yearhas gone viral after MS Dhoni chose that song in his retirement video. After making himself unavailable for West Indies tour 2019, MS Dhoni, who holds a Lieutenant Colonel (Honorary), joined para regiment, and held patrolling duties as a part of 106 Territorial Army Battalion (Para) in Kashmir. During his stint, he was seen interacting to fellow army men and singing the soulful 'Mai Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hun.' Dhoni had then said that someday there would be a better player than him, and so he believes in the lyrics of the Kishore Kumar song 'Mai Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hun'. The video has now gone viral, watch below:

Dhoni who has played 90 tests, 350 one-day internationals, and 98 twenty20s for India, and led the Men in Blue to win the 2007 T20 World Cup, ICC 2011 World Cup, ICC 2013 Champions Trophy was last seen playing for the country in the world Cup sem-final game against New Zealand in 2019.

Dhoni retires; Raina joins

Minutes after Dhoni, known as best 'finisher', announced his retirement with an Instagram video that showed the lows and highs of his 16-year old career, Team India batsman Suresh Raina also announced his retirement. Raina, who made his debut for the Men in Blue in 2005, joined his Captain in his retirement. "I choose to join you in this journey," he said in an Instagram post.

Captain Cool MS Dhoni will lead the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming IPL 2020 which has been moved to the UAE due to Coronavirus pandemic. The skipper is currently in Chennai for a camp with his teammates.

