Imad Wasim Accuses Wahab Riaz And Ravi Bopara Of Ball-tampering In PSL: Report

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 got underway on Thursday, February 20. Ball-tampering and match-fixing controversies are nothing new in PSL. Prior to the start of the tournament, a meeting was held with the captains and coaches of all the franchises present including match referee Roshan Mahanama to discuss on ball-tampering and match-fixing issues. The match referee said that these things are strictly prohibited by the ICC.

Imad Wasim names Wahab Riaz amongst Pakistan players who tampered the ball previously

According to reports, Karachi Kings (KK) captain Imad Wasim interrupted him saying that it was almost impossible to stop it in the PSL. Moin Khan, who is also the coach of Quetta Gladiators, wasn’t pleased with the all-rounder’s allegations and asked him to take names. Imad Wasim made some sensational claims where he alleged his national teammates of ball-tampering in PSL. He took the names of Wahab Riaz, Sohail Khan and Englishman Ravi Bopara, who have tampered the ball previously in the PSL.

Imad Wasim said that he feels sorry for those who make such blunders. Imad Wasim added that cricket is their bread and butter and they can’t earn doing anything else. Imad Wasim further added that he knows the sort of mental, physical and emotional pressure an affected family goes through in such circumstances because one individual made a mistake.

Imad Wasim also revealed that he himself mentioned names in the meeting and suggested that the captains should be banned if any player is caught doing any injustice to the game. On the very day, the Pakistan international made these comments, Umar Akmal was suspended by PCB after failing to report a spot-fixing approach. Besides Akmal, his teammate Sharjeel Khan was also banned for and a half years for the same mistake. Meanwhile, Karachi Kings will start their campaign when they take on Peshawar Zalmi on Friday, February 21.

PSL 2020 live streaming in India

The PSL 2020 live streaming in India will take place on D Sport's official website and app. The Karachi vs Peshawar live streaming will begin at 3.30 PM IST on Friday, February 21.

IMAGE COURTESY: IMAD WASIM TWITTER