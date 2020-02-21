PSL 2020 KAR Vs PES Live Streaming, Match Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Karachi Kings will square off against Peshawar Zalmi in the 2nd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Friday, February 21. The KAR vs PES live match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. It will commence at 2:30 PM (IST).

KAR vs PES Live Telecast in India

The KAR vs PES live telecast in India will be on DSport's channel. The same channel's official website and app will have the KAR vs PES live streaming. You can catch all the KAR vs PES live match score updates on the PSL 2020 website and social media accounts.

PSL 2020: KAR vs PES live match pitch report

The pitch at Karachi will be a batting-friendly wicket. In the four T20s played here, the team batting first has gone past 200 on three occasions and the teams chasing have lost on most occasions. The team winning the toss would look to bat first and the game is expected to be a high scoring contest.

PSL 2020: KAR vs PES live match weather report

According to Accuweather, the winds will blow at a rate of 18 to 20 km/hr whereas the temperature will deviate between 17 and 30 degrees Celsius throughout the day. There are no chances of rain and the sky is expected to stay clear throughout the game, which means a full KAR vs PES PSL 2020 match is on the cards.

PSL 2020: KAR vs PES Match Preview

Karachi Kings will begin their quest to win their maiden PSL 2020 title when they take on Peshawar Zalmi on Friday. The Kings have a formidable squad with the likes of Alex Hales, Babar Azam, Awais Zia, who will look to score big and get their team across the line. Their bowling unit looks pretty sharp with the likes of Mohammed Amir, Chris Jordan and Umer Khan. Karachi Kings would want their bowlers to fire if they want to win this game.

On the other hand, last year's runners-up Peshawar Zalmi will look to start their campaign on a winning note. They are extremely impressive on paper with batsmen like Tom Banton, Shoaib Malik, Kamran Akmal and bowlers like Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Wahab Riaz. They also have the Caribbean power in the form of skipper Darren Sammy and Carlos Brathwaite.

IMAGE COURTESY: PESHAWAR ZALMI TWITTER