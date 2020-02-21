KAR Vs PES Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All PSL 2020 Match Details

Karachi Kings will square off against Peshawar Zalmi in the 2nd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Friday, February 21. The game will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. It will commence at 3:30 PM (IST).

KAR vs PES Live

KAR vs PES live streaming in India is on DSport's official website and app.

KAR vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Preview

Karachi Kings will begin their quest to win their maiden PSL title when they take on Peshawar Zalmi on Friday. The Kings have a formidable squad with the likes of Alex Hales, Babar Azam and Awais Zia in their squad. They will look to score big and get their team across the line. Their bowling unit looks pretty sharp with the likes of Mohammed Amir, Chris Jordan and Umer Khan. Karachi Kings would want their bowlers to fire if they want to win this game.

On the other hand, last year's runners-up Peshawar Zalmi will look to start their campaign on a winning note. They are extremely impressive on paper with batsmen like Tom Banton, Shoaib Malik and Kamran Akmal. They have bowlers like Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali and Wahab Riaz. They also have Carribean power in the form of skipper Darren Sammy and Carlos Brathwaite.

Let's have a look at the squads and KAR vs PES Dream11 prediction.

KAR vs PES Playing 11 from both squads

KAR vs PES Playing 11: Karachi Kings

Imad Wasim (Captain), Mohammad Rizwan (Wicket-keeper), Awais Zia, Alex Hales, Babar Azam, Cameron Delport, Chadwick Walton, Iftikhar Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Amir, Aamer Yamin.

KAR vs PES Playing 11: Peshawar Zalmi

Darren Sammy (Captain), Kamran Akmal (Wicket-keeper), Tom Banton, Liam Livingstone, Umar Amin, Shoaib Malik, Carlos Brathwaite, Adil Amin, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Wahab Riaz.

KAR vs PES Dream11 Prediction: KAR vs PES Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Tom Banton (Vice-captain)

Batsmen: Babar Azam (Captain), Alex Hales, Liam Livingstone, Umar Amin

Bowlers: Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammed Amir, Chris Jordan

All-Rounder: Shoaib Malik, Carlos Brathwaite

KAR vs PES Match Prediction

Peshawar Zalmi start off as favourites to win in our KAR vs PES match prediction.

Note: Please keep in mind our KAR vs PES Dream11 Prediction is made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: KARACHI KINGS TWITTER