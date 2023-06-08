Last Updated:

'Imagine If This Was Rohit': Photo Of Virat Kohli Eating After Getting Out Creates A Stir

This action has raised eyebrows among fans who expected Kohli to display a greater level of focus and intensity, especially in such a crucial match.

Vishal Tiwari
'Imagine if this was Rohit': Photo of Virat Kohli eating after getting out creates a stir

Image: Disney+ Hotstar


The sight of Virat Kohli eating food in the dressing room right after his dismissal in the World Test Championship final against Australia has drawn criticism from Indian cricket fans. Kohli, who was dismissed by Mitchell Starc for 14 off 31 balls, was captured on camera having a meal while engaging in a conversation with Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill. This action has raised eyebrows among fans who expected Kohli to display a greater level of focus and intensity, especially in such a crucial match.

Virat Kohli gets trolled for eating after getting out early

In a high-stakes game like the WTC final, fans anticipate players to remain engaged and focused, analyzing their dismissals and strategizing for the team's success. Kohli's actions, though seemingly harmless, have ignited a debate among fans about the appropriate conduct and demeanor expected from a player of his stature in important matches. India lost a couple of early wickets and looked in big trouble when Kohli came in the middle to join Cheteshwar Pujara. 

However, both Pujara and Kohli were dismissed by Australian bowlers in quick intervals, leaving India struggling at 71/4 in 18.2 overs. Netizens are criticizing Virat Kohli for his lack of care or thought of such an important match for India. 

The Indian team had a rocky start to their innings as Pat Cummins dismissed skipper Rohit Sharma after scoring just 15 runs. Shubman Gill, who had been in dominant form recently and was IPL 2023 season's top run-scorer, also failed to make an impact as Scott Boland took him out for just 13 runs. Gill’s dismissal was disappointing as he misjudged a delivery that angled back in and struck his off stump. Pujara also got dismissed similarly. 

Image: Disney+ Hotstar

