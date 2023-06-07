Ishan Kishan-Shubman Gill Share Fun Moment Ahead Of Intense WTC Final Vs Australia - WATCH

With the stage set for India and Australia to fight in the ICC World Test Championship Final, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan provided another wholesome moment for fans. In a video shared by ICC ahead of the IND vs AUS, WTC 2023 Final, Kishan and Gill were seen involved in a fun moment ahead of the tense summit clash. As the Indian players gave fist bumps to the maker of the video, Gill bumped Kishan’s head instead.

The youngsters then re-shot the entire segment, providing friendship goals to fans. “Shubhman and Ishan always have this bromance going on,” an Instagram user wrote in the comments section. Here’s a look at the video currently going viral among fans.

More about the IND vs AUS World Test Championship 2023 Final

The ICC World Test Championship final is slated to begin at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday at The Oval Stadium. The five-day Test match will decide the winners of the second cycle of the ICC WTC. Check out India’s predicted playing XIs and full squads for the much-awaited clash.

Playing XIs

India’s Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammad Siraj

Australia’s Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

India vs Australia WTC 2023 Final: Full Squads

Australia Squad: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Marcus Harris

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat(w), Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat