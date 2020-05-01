Imam-ul-Haq Wants Pakistan Players To Be Treated Like India Dealt With Rohit Sharma

Out-of-favour Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq cited the communication gap between the players and the PCB along with the fear of getting dropped as some of the main reasons for their inconsistency. At a time when cricket in Pakistan is plagued by accusations of misconduct, red-tapism, and corruption, Imam-ul-Haq's accusations further dent the board's reputation. The opener was dropped from Pakistan's Test side has been subject to severe criticism but believes that the reason for the inconsistency stems from the 'fear of failure'.

READ | MS Dhoni's Friend Reveals 2 Incidents That Turned Ex-India Captain's Career Around

'Look at Rohit Sharma'

During an Instagram live session, Imam-ul-Haq cited Rohit Sharma's example to highlight how he thinks the PCB should deal with his players. Referring to the rough patch in the Hitman's career, Imam-ul-Haq explained that India had backed their opener even during tough times, hence allowing him to come on top as a better player. Calling it his personal assessment, the left-handed opener said that Pakistan players' fear of failure (of being dropped on failure) coupled with the communication gap with the board resulted in severe inconsistency. Further, Imam-ul-Haq implored the PCB to bridge the gap with its players, similar to how India dealt with Rohit Sharma.

READ | We Need To Introspect If Cricket Is Moving In Right Direction, Says Michael Holding

Ex-Pak skipper questions PCB

The three-year ban imposed on Umar Akmal by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has triggered a stir in the country with several former cricketers voicing their opinions on match-fixing and the tainted history of cricket in the country. Recently former Pakistan skipper, Rashid Latif has come forward with a different viewpoint to the entire debate. Latif stated that if match-fixing is criminalised in the country, then the majority of the PCB would be jailed.

READ | Ross Taylor Reveals The 'strange' Feeling When Australia Faced NZ Behind Closed Doors

The former skipper revealed that the national cricket board has a history of 'manipulating' match-fixing inquiry reports. He stated that the authority can do whatever they want. Latif opined that if match-fixing is criminalised then the majority of the PCB officials would be behind bars, adding that it would help in finding corrupt officials as well.

READ | 'You Fought Cancer With A Smile': Yuvraj Singh Pays Tribute To The Legendary Rishi Kapoor