'You Fought Cancer With A Smile': Yuvraj Singh Pays Tribute To The Legendary Rishi Kapoor

Veteran all-rounder Yuvraj Singh came forward to pay tribute to the legendary Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor who passed away on Thursday at the age of 67. Kapoor was admitted to the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. Rishi who was fondly called 'Chintu' was admitted to the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. The 'Deewana' actor was battling with leukemia since 2018 and went to the United States for treatment for over a year.

'A great icon': Yuvraj Singh

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Yuvraj described Kapoor as 'a great icon' of the Indian film industry. The ace cricketer then mentioned that he has countless memories of watching the 'Bobby' star while growing up. Yuvi also saluted the iconic actor's bravery by saying that he had fought cancer with a smile and that the late artist will always be remembered very fondly by all.

The southpaw then expressed his condolences to the 'Amar Akbar Anthony' actor's family members i.e. his better half Neetu Kapoor and children Bollywood superstar Ranbir as well as his sister Riddhima Kapoor.

A great icon of our film industry, I have countless memories of watching you while growing up. You fought cancer with a smile & will be remembered very fondly by all. RIP Rishi ji 🙏



May God grant strength to the family. My heartfelt condolences to Neetu ji, Ranbir & Riddhima. pic.twitter.com/FzkaNFLePP — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor's funeral

Actor Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor were present at his funeral on Thursday. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor was cremated at the Chandanwadi crematorium in Mumbai. About 24 people attended the late actor's funeral. His daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is in Delhi and got an approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs to come to Mumbai.

Several other actors like Armaan and Aadar Jain, Alia Bhatt who is reportedly dating Rishi Kapoor's son Ranbir. Abhishek Bachchan who is the son of Rishi Kapoor's longtime friend and frequent co-star megastar Amitabh Bachchan, industrialist Anil Ambani and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji were also present at the funeral.

