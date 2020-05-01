MS Dhoni's Friend Reveals 2 Incidents That Turned Ex-India Captain's Career Around

Former India captain MS Dhoni has had an illustrious career and is regarded as one of India's finest skippers. Under his leadership, Indian lifted the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, the Test mace, the 2011 Cricket World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy. A dependable middle-order batsman with the ability to accelerate the scoring in the middle and an astute captain, MS Dhoni was one of Team India's most influential members before his sabbatical in 2019.

However, MS Dhoni's journey from a humble abode in Ranchi to global stardom wasn't a served on a platter and here, we look at the two incidents that have been revealed as the turning points in the CSK captain's career.

Attack on his house after 2007 World Cup changed MS Dhoni

The year 2007 was one of both turmoil and jubilation for the wicketkeeper-batsman from Ranchi. India failed miserably in the group stages of the 50-over World Cup, losing to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to crash out in the group stages. Dhoni's house in Ranchi was attacked by a mob and the two-time IPL winner had to stay put in Delhi.

Few months later, MS Dhoni returned with the T20 World Cup and received praise and admiration for his team's efforts. The CSK skipper told his friends that the mobbing made him realise he couldn't be defined by what happened on the pitch. The CSK captain hardly showcased his emotions and his calm demeanour earned him the 'Captain Cool' tag in the years to come. One of MS Dhoni's friends, who wasn't named, made this claim in an interview with ESPNcricinfo.

"He doesn't think of the match in advance": MS Dhoni's manager Arun Pandey

In the same interview, MS Dhoni's old friend and business manager Arun Pandey revealed that MS Dhoni stresses on not thinking about the game in advance. He adds that the CSK skipper 'turns on a switch' two hours before a game and quickly switches off after the game. Arun Pandey adds that Dhoni stresses on not wasting his energies thinking about the game as it is a situation he cannot control.

Rahul Dravid on MS Dhoni's fascination for the Army

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, former India captain Rahul Dravid talked about MS Dhoni's fascination for the Indian Army and how his early days were influenced by the Army. Dravid adds Dhoni perhaps obtains his respect for authority due to his passion for the armed forces. The former India skipper adds that the CSK captain s a free-minded thinker but likes a structure to be followed.

Dravid also revealed that the 2011 World Cup skipper doesn't enjoy training, but despite hating it, he used to reach on time for activities conducted by the coaches. He added that Dhoni is an Army man in a complete sense; his lack of sentiment, doing a job without fuss and zealot of punctuality, is what he expected out of his teammates as well.

