Dream11 IPL Run Scorers: Padikkal Breaks Into Top 10, Warner Aims For Place In Top 5

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is inching closer towards its business end. With the franchises involved in tooth and nail fights to make it to the top four, the importance of an exceptional individual performance cannot be discounted at such a crucial juncture. There have been players who have caught the attention of fans with consistent batting performances that have proved to be beneficial for their respective teams in Dream11 IPL.

Dream11 IPL: Top run-scorers of the season

Bangalore's 20-year-old opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal has been a revelation for the Virat Kohli-led side. Whenever the batsman has scored runs upfront, Bangalore have gone on to dominate the contest. The left-hander looked in sublime touch against Kolkata but was run out after a mixup with Gurkeerat Singh Mann. Devdutt Padikkal, after his knock of 25, moved up to the 9th position in the list of top run-getters in the Dream11 IPL 2020 with 321 runs in 10 matches.

KL Rahul continues to be at the top of the list with 540 runs to his name after 10 fixtures. The Punjab captain has led the team from the front with five fifties and a hundred. Bangalore's Virat Kohli has found form at the correct time and occupies the fourth place with 365 runs.

Hyderabad captain David Warner, who will be seen in action on Thursday against Rajasthan, has an opportunity to jump up to the fifth position. The dynamic opener has amassed 331 runs in 9 games for the team. Positioned at the seventh place, David Warner has a realistic chance to overtake both Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli. The upcoming contest is of utmost importance for Hyderabad, and Warner will be keen to put up a strong show.

Devdutt Padikkal Dream11 IPL stats

The Bangalore team have shown immense faith in the youngster's ability to bat at the top. The southpaw has not let the think tank down with his vital contributions in key fixtures. The batsman has smashed three fifties already in the competition and has completely overshadowed his batting partner, Aaron Finch. Padikkal has an impressive average of 32.10 and has been striking at a decent rate of 124.41. The batsman has established himself as a vital cog in the star-studded batting line-up and has been instrumental in the franchise's success so far in the season.

Image source: IPL Twitter

