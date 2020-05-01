Imran Tahir Recalls Son's Special Moment With MS Dhoni, Heaps Praise On Captain Cool

Proteas spinner Imran Tahir heaped praise on Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni and recalled the 'special moment' his son had shared with the Captain Cool. The veteran leg-spinner admitted that playing every game for the IPL side gave him goosebumps and that it was a very special moment for him while he donned the CSK cap for the first time back in 2018. The 41-year old South African, winner of the purple cap (prize for highest wicket-taker in IPL) in 2019 season, said the family atmosphere in the team makes it special.

'My son will relish it'

The Parashakti Express dived into the details of how his son had a special moment with MS Dhoni after a game against KXIP two years earlier, as he joined CSK's social media admin live on Thursday. Reacting to a clip of MS Dhoni carrying Tahir's son in a sprint race between Tahir Jr and Watson Jr, the spin wizard lauded MS Dhoni's generous act and hailed him as a wonderful captain and human being. Further, Imran Tahir said that his son would always remember that he had shared the field with the great MSD one day.

“It’s really good of him to interact with the kids and the way he is carrying himself around people, it’s unbelievable to see. Personally I have lots and lots of respect for him and we always keep him and all the Chennai players in our prayers,” Tahir added.

'Gave me goosebumps'

"It's a family really, and I never really felt that in any other franchise anywhere. It's very special, not just to me but close to my family's heart as well. My son always sings the CSK song when he is at the ground and when I am playing for Chennai. He just loves it," Tahir added.

The veteran leggie also fondly remembered the open-top bus parade in the run-up to the 2018 season, when the franchise returned after a two-year ban from IPL. "Unreal to see the support the fans gave us, it was amazing, something that I'd never witnessed before in my life. Grateful to everyone who supports CSK," he said. The 2020 IPL season, scheduled to begin on March 29, has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

