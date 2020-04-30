'Words Fail Me', Aakash Chopra Left Speechless After Veteran Actor Rishi Kapoor's Demise

Aakash Chopra came forward to pay his last respects to the veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor who passed away on Thursday morning. He was 67 years of age. Kapoor was admitted to the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. The 'Amar Akbar Anthony' actor was battling with leukemia since 2018 and went to the United States for treatment for over a year.

'Words fail me': Aakash Chopra

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst wrote that he was deeply saddened by the loss of two great artists in two consecutive days- National Award-winning actor Irrfan Khan on Wednesday followed by the 'Bobby' star on Thursday. Chopra then mentioned that words fail him and that 2020 is a year of losses that are not only immeasurable but also irreversible. He then wondered whether someone can this year. The ex-Test opener concluded by expressing his condolences to the Kapoor family.

Yesterday, Irrfan Khan...today, Rishi Kapoor. Words fail me. 2020 is a year of losses. Immeasurable-irreversible losses. Can we fast-forward this year please? Thoughts and prayers with the Kapoor family... Om Shanti 🙏 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Chopra's co-commentator and former Mumbai, as well as Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar, came forward to pay his last respects to the late actor. He took to Twitter and wrote that it has been a horrid couple of days as the Indian film industry lost two of its finest and unique talents.

Horrid couple of days😔#RIPRishiKapoor — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor's funeral

Actor Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor were present at his funeral on Thursday. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor was cremated at the Chandanwadi crematorium in Mumbai. About 24 people attended the late actor's funeral. His daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is in Delhi and got an approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs to come to Mumbai.

Several other actors like Armaan and Aadar Jain, Alia Bhatt who is reportedly dating Rishi Kapoor's son Ranbir. Abhishek Bachchan who is the son of Rishi Kapoor's longtime friend and frequent co-star megastar Amitabh Bachchan, industrialist Anil Ambani and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji were present at the funeral.

