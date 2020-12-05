Imran Tahir's IPL Salary 44.5% More Than Shahid Afridi And Mohd Amir's In LPL Put Together

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi is representing the Galle Gladiators franchise in the ongoing Lanka Premier League 2020 (LPL 2020) tournament. The cricketer is among the prominent overseas names to participate in the inaugural edition of the Sri Lankan T20 event. Interestingly, Shahid Afridi’s ex-teammate and current Pakistani all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez was also slated to represent an LPL 2020 franchise, Colombo Kings, before pulling himself out to commit for his national’s side upcoming international fixtures in New Zealand.

Shahid Afridi talks about the prospects of LPL 2020

Imran Tahir IPL 2020 price: Ace spinner outearns Shahid Afridi’s entire LPL 2020 package

Much like Shahid Afridi, Pakistan-born former South African cricketer Imran Tahir has also been an active player in league cricket since his retirement from the international level. Quite recently, he reprised his playing role for the MS Dhoni-led Chennai side in the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Due to stiff competition in the playing XI, Tahir ended up playing only three matches in Chennai’s entire 14-match league campaign in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Surprisingly, the Imran Tahir IPL 2020 price indicates that he earned more through his Chennai contract for playing just three matches than the combined LPL 2020 salaries of Pakistan veterans Shahid Afridi and Mohammad Hafeez.

During the Dream11 IPL 2020 trading and player’s retaining window in late 2019, Imran Tahir became one of the 20 cricketers to be retained by Chennai from their squad of the 2019 edition. As per the signing, the Tahir IPL 2020 price is US$140,000 (₹1 crore).

On the other hand, both Shahid Afridi and Mohammad Hafeez were purchased for US$50,000 (₹37,00,000) each by their LPL 2020 franchises, before the latter opted himself out of the tournament. Mohammad Amir, the Pakistani bowler, will earn a meagre $25,000 (₹18,50,000) according to multiple media reports. Their combined salary amounts US$125,000 (₹92,50,000). If only Afridi and Amir's salaries are combined, then it comes up to being 44.5% percent lesser than Imran Tahir’s Dream11 IPL 2020 salary for three-time winners Chennai.

Irfan Pathan leads Indian presence in LPL 2020

The LPL 2020 season is also graced with some Indian presence as former pacers Irfan Pathan and Munaf Patel are teammates for the Kandy Tuskers franchise. Apart from the two former Indian cricketers, Manpreet Gony is another Indian player who is representing a franchise in the tournament, Colombo Kings.

A look into LPL 2020 squads

The entire LPL squads for the 2020 season were finalized and announced on the league's official social media pages prior to the commencement of the tournament. Here is a look at LPL 2020 squads of all five teams for the ongoing inaugural season.

