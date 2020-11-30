Shahid Afridi Slams 4 Sixes In An Over In LPL 2020, Creates Unique World Record: Watch

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi continues to play league cricket, despite quitting international cricket back in 2018. As of now, he is leading the Galle Gladiators side in the ongoing Lanka Premier League 2020 (LPL 2020) season. At the age of 40, the decorated all-rounder recently added another feather to his already illustrious hat, en route to his clobbering 23-ball 58-run knock against Jaffna Stallions on November 27.

LPL 2020: Shahid Afridi achieved rare record during his blitzkrieg against Jaffna Stallions

On November 27, the Shahid Afridi-led Galle Gladiators took on Jaffna Stallions at Hambantota’s Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium. After winning the toss and batting first, the Gladiators posted a competitive 175-8 off their 20 overs on the back of their captain’s 23-ball maverick stay at the crease. Arriving at the crease during the 14th over of the innings, Shahid Afridi clubbed three fours and six sixes in his 58-run knock. His innings, however, went in vain as Jaffna Stallions managed to overhaul Galle Gladiators total with three balls to spare later in the evening.

During the course of his explosive innings, Shahid Afridi joined an elite club and also achieved a rare record in competitive cricket. With his six-laden exhibition against the Stallions, Afridi extended his T20 sixes tally from 246 to 252 sixes. By doing so, he became only the second Pakistani cricketer (after Shoaib Malik’s 305 sixes) to hit 250 or more sixes in T20 cricket.

Shahid Afridi also breached a rare landmark by becoming the first cricketer in the world to hit four sixes in an over in all four formats of the game (First-Class, List A, T20, T10). He achieved the same during his violent stay at the crease in Galle Gladiators’ recent game, as he struck Jaffna Stallions’ South African import Duanne Olivier for four sixes.

Four sixes in an over @SAfridiOfficial has done this in all formats of the cricket 👏



First Class ✔️ 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣6️⃣ vs IND

List A ✔️ 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣7️⃣ vs SL

T20 Cricket ✔️ 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ vs JS

T10 Cricket ✔️ 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣8️⃣ vs NW



That sums up Shahid Afridi " The Batsman " #BoomBoom #Legend pic.twitter.com/e9KjZLd90j — Usman Satti (@usmansatti476) November 28, 2020

Shahid Afridi 4 sixes in an over, watch highlights of LPL 2020 Match No.2

Shahid Afridi stats in international cricket

The Shahid Afridi stats section for international cricket makes for a staggering read. Throughout his career, he struck 476 international sixes. The right-handed batsman aggregated 11,196 runs across formats and also collected 541 wickets in the process.

