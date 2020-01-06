IN-A-W Vs IN-C-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

India A Women will take on India C Women in the third match of the Women's T20 Challenger Trophy 2020 on Monday, January 6. The match will take place at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. It will commence at 11:00 AM (IST).

India A Women didn't have a good start to the series as their opening game against India B Women was abandoned due to rain. They are currently placed 2nd on the points table with 2 points to their name. They will look to secure a win in this fixture and grab some winning momentum.

India C Women could not have asked for a worse start to their campaign. In their opening game, India C Women restricted India B Women to a paltry 94/8 in their 20 overs. The target which was rather easy considering the batting firepower in their squad. But they eventually fell short of 4 runs. They will look to start things fresh and register a win in this fixture to get the four points. They are placed third on the points table and are yet to open their account. Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

IN-A-W vs IN-C-W Squads

India A Women Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Devika Vaidya (Wicket-keeper), Shivali Shinde, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Mansi Joshi, Meghna Singh, Taniya Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Priya Punia, Jasia Akhtar, Komal Zanzad, Bharati Fulmali, Minnu Mani.

India C Women Squad: Veda Krishnamurthy (Captain), Nuzhat Parween (Wicket-keeper), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Arundhati Reddy, Vrushali Bhagat, Tanusree Sarkar, Yastika Bhatia, Monica Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Manali Dakshini, Harleen Deol, Madhuri Mehta, Jincy George.

IN-A-W vs IN-C-W Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Nuzhat Parween

Batsmen: Priya Punia, Shafali Verma (Captain), Meghna Singh

Bowlers: Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Arundhati Reddy

All-Rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur (Vice-Captain), Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Tanusree Sarkar

India A Women are expected to start as favourites for the match.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your game.

