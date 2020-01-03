Kevin Pietersen Makes His TikTok Debut

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen is quite a popular figure in India. He had won the hearts of Indian fans when he convinced the England team that he led back in 2008 to return to India for the 2-match Test series just days after the ghastly November 26 terror attack in Mumbai.

Pietersen is one of the best batsmen England has produced. He has scored 8,181 runs on the back of 23 hundreds and 35 fifties across 104 Test matches. He has scored 4440 runs in ODIs with the help of 9 centuries and 25 fifties in 125 innings. In T20s, he has scored 1176 runs in 36 games. Pietersen was also named the Man of the Tournament when England lifted the T20 World Cup in the year 2010, which was England's first-ever ICC trophy.

Recently, Pietersen made his debut on the popular video-sharing social networking platform ‘TikTok’. Kevin Pietersen took to Twitter to express his happiness because his post on wishing his fans 'Happy New Year' got over 5 million views. He wrote, “I’ve just joined TikTok today. Already 5.3M views on my #happynewyear2020 post…!”

Kevin Pietersen's latest tweet

I’ve just joined TikTok today. Already 5.3M views on my #happynewyear2020 post...! pic.twitter.com/Viywg6wX7a — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 1, 2020

However, the fans who adore him otherwise trolled him mercilessly for joining the video-sharing app. Check out the best tweets below. Many of those supporters are Indian, who had a field day after coming to know about the development.

dont use it KP😑😑 pic.twitter.com/jtvXYS2Evv — The Cricket Girl (@aliyaakram_) January 1, 2020

In 5.3 ,, 5M are indians all are jobless — cricketclub (@club1_cricket) January 1, 2020

I just saw yours and followed you — Abhijeet Anand (@ABanandavionics) January 1, 2020

Why KP ? Why ? pic.twitter.com/6ffRAo56Gs — Bowya Madhi (@bowya8) January 1, 2020

Why did u join tiktok I thought u were a smart man — Raj biswal (@rajbiswal99) January 1, 2020

We should call you 'Theon Greyjoy' now #GOT — Abrar Hazoor (@abrarhazoor) January 2, 2020

