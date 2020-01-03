BCCI Asks For Improved Security, More Vegetarian Food On New Zealand Tour: Report

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently got in touch over security measures for the upcoming series between the two nations. It is not often that security is a talking point ahead of a cricket series in New Zealand. However, NZC CEO David White is aware that the March 2019 attack on mosques in Christchurch when Bangladesh was touring the country, has changed the entire dynamic of hosting international sports events in New Zealand, making talks with India all the more paramount.

NZC is in constant touch with the BCCI: NZC CEO David White

As many as 50 people were killed during attacks on two mosques on March 15, 2019. During that attack, the Bangladesh team was in New Zealand and narrowly escaped gunshots. The last Test of the tour had to be cancelled too as Bangladesh returned home. The BCCI is taking no chances with India’s security ahead of the tour that gets underway this month. Both India and the India A sides will be touring New Zealand in January 2020. India will play a full-fledged series in New Zealand comprising of 3 Tests, 5 T20Is and 3 ODIs. The team will be in New Zealand from January 24 till early March.

NZC CEO David White, while speaking to a leading Indian publication, said that the board has ensured that security will be boosted for all visiting teams and not just India. He added that it would be counter-productive to disclose details of the security arrangements so they will not be commenting on the matter publicly. He went on to say that they had taken the matter very seriously but can’t talk about the “extra measures”. White assured that NZC were in constant touch with the BCCI regarding this.

BCCI demands more vegetarian food as well

The BCCI is not only dealing with security issues but they are also busy making sure that the players do not face any issues whatsoever with food when they visit New Zealand. Most of the Indian players are vegetarians and that's why diet for the players is as much a concern as Indian and vegetarian food is not in great supply in every part of the country. Recently India coach Ravi Shastri had met BCCI secretary Jay Shah and reports suggest that there was a discussion over food, logistics and gym facilities for the New Zealand tour. Meanwhile, the much-awaited tour will get underway with the first T20I on January 24.

