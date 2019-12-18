IND V WI: Shreyas Iyer Effects A Run-out From Nowhere To Send Back Shimron Hetmyer

India got a vital breakthrough out of nowhere when they dismissed the hard-hitting Shimron Hetmyer in the second ODI at Vizag on Wednesday which is a must-win game for the Men In Blue. Hetmyer who was threatening to look dangerous out in the middle was sent back to the pavilion courtesy of a brilliant run-out by Shreyas Iyer which also involved a tremendous amount of athleticism.

Shreyas Iyer's athletic run-out

It happened on the very first ball of the 14th over which was bowled by Ravindra Jadeja. Hetmyer cut a short ball outside off stump which was bowled by the left-arm spinner through the point and at one instance, it appeared that the ball would race away to the boundary quite easily. However, Shreyas Iyer sprinted behind the ball at a lightning-fast speed and not only pulled the ball from getting past the boundary line quickly, but at the same time, also avoided contact with the ropes. Meanwhile, within no time he recovered quickly and threw the ball to the right end i.e. the bowler's end where Ravindra Jadeja made no mistake while dislodging the bails as last match's centurion and Man of the Match winner was back to the pavilion. Iyer had earlier starred with the bat as he scored a quickfire half-century which helped India post a mammoth total on the board. The video of Shreyas Iyer's athletic run-out was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle.

India post 387/5

After Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 159. the onus was on the youngsters Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer to capitalize on the platform that was laid by the openers which they did as the duo went on to add 73 runs for the fourth wicket stand. Iyer went on to score his second straight half-century in this ODI series i.e. 53 off 32 deliveries at a strike rate of 165.63 including three fours and four sixes while Pant played an enterprising knock of a 16-ball 39 at a strike rate of 243.75 and in the end, a small cameo from Kedar Jadhav helped India post 387/5 in their 50 overs.

