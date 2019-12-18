Ind Vs WI: Shreyas Iyer Raises His Bat On 49* To Leave Virat Kohli And Teammates In Splits

Team India are currently facing West Indies in the second of the three-match ODI series at Vishakhapatnam. Batsmen Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer plundered the visitors bowling attack with a dominating display of batting. While the Indian batsmen continued on their run-scoring ways, a moment of confusion with Shreyas Iyer on the crease left his teammates in splits.

Ind vs WI: Shreyas Iyer raises his bat on 49 to leave his teammates in splits

The hilarious moment occurred during the 48th over of the Indian innings. Shreyas Iyer had just smashed Roston Chase in the previous over for 31 runs. His four sixes and a boundary off five balls took Iyer from 20 off 21 balls to 48 off 26 balls. While facing Keemo Paul in the 48th over, the right-hander took a single to move to 49. Much to everybody’s amusement, Shreyas Iyer lifted his bat to celebrate what he perceived was a half-century.

Skipper Virat Kohli and his teammates in the pavilion were spotted laughing at the premature celebration of Iyer. Kohli also gestured to Iyer, indicating that he still requires one more run to reach his fifty. To make amends for the hilarious moment, Shreyas Iyer did not raise his bat when he completed his half-century. The batsman was eventually dismissed by Sheldon Cottrell after scoring 53 from 32 balls. His innings was laced with three boundaries and four towering sixes.

Ind vs WI updates

Meanwhile, India posted 387-5 from their allotted 50 overs. West Indies were 82-2 from 15 overs at the time of this report. Iyer was once again found to be in thick of the action as he affected a run-out to dismiss in-form batsman Shemron Hetmyer.

