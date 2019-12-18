"I'll Let It Remain A Mystery," Says KL Rahul On Celebration After Smashing 3rd ODI 100

The second ODI between India and West Indies at Vizag saw the Indian side come out with all guns blazing as they looked to avenge their loss in the first ODI and level the series. The openers, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul started slow but looked determined to go big as the moment called for. As Rohit Sharma notched up another century to mark his seventh one in 2019, KL Rahul did not stay behind as he too, smashed his third ODI century overall.

READ | Rohit Sharma's 159 Guides Kohli & Co To Set Up 387 For West Indies To Chase In 2nd ODI

'I'll let it remain a mystery'

Laced with 8 boundaries and 3 sixes at a strike-rate of 98.07, Rahul breached the 100-run mark in the 37th over. As the entire Vizag crowd and the dressing room lauded his knock, the Karnataka-lad had a unique and 'mysterious' celebration. In the innings break, when Ian Bishop asked KL about his celebration, Rahul responded by saying, "I'll let the celebration stay a mystery." Rahul's celebration, however, was similar to Bayern Munich's winger Philippe Coutinho's celebration.

READ | Aaron Finch Backs 'three Dimensional' Glenn Maxwell, Says 'will Be Back In The Frame Soon'

Speaking to Ian Bishop after his innings, KL Rahul said, "I've been playing well in the last few months. Very happy that I could translate my form and get runs for my team. I got the opportunity to bat up the order, where I feel I can be my best, and play with a lot of freedom. My mindset's very clear, I know my responsibility." He added, "Initially we give our ourselves some time and try to assess the conditions. Today was my day, I was hitting the ball well, fortunately it came off. All the conversations between me and Rohit are mostly tactical, we plan that and try to execute, happy that all those plans came off today."

READ | Rohit Sharma Hailed By The Cricketing Fraternity For His Blockbuster Knock At Vizag

Sharma guides India to mammoth 387

India's ace opener, Rohit Sharma displayed a stunning innings in the second ODI against West Indies at Vizag as he notched up 159 runs off just 138 deliveries to help India set up a total of 387 for the Windies to chase. Sharma's tremendous 159 comprised of 17 boundaries and five sixes hammered at a strike rate 115.22. India's innings was powered by fiery fireworks from Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant.

READ | Virat Kohli Dismissed For A Golden Duck, Registers A Rare Failure At Vizag