Trent Boult Reveals How New Zealand Pacers Managed To Keep Virat Kohli Quiet In The Series

Trent Boult has provided a much-needed boost to New Zealand's confidence when he made his comeback from injury in the ongoing Test series against India. He has given a tough time to the Indian batsmen especially the top-order. Boult had accounted for Indian skipper Virat Kohli in the second innings of the previous Test where the hosts registered a comprehensive 10-wicket win. Meanwhile, the Kiwi pacer has said that he felt nice to see the Indian skipper committing errors under pressure.

'Nice to see Kohli make a few errors': Trent Boult

While addressing the media after the end of play on Day 2, Trent Boult said that he felt nice to see Virat Kohli making a few errors. Kohli has had a forgettable Test series with his highest score being just 19. He could only manage to score 3 and 14 in the must-win second Test.

"He (Kohli) is one of the best players in the world, no doubt about that," Boult said when asked about the secret of keeping Kohli under check. "Obviously, he is a big player for them and we just tried to put enough pressure on him, keep him quiet and soak up those boundary balls, and it was nice to see him make a few errors. We were lucky to get two that lined up and hit him on the pads nicely and it was a good feeling to see the back of him", he added.

The 'Captain Fearless' was trapped in front of the wicket in both the innings of this match as he completely misjudged the ball and played it down the wrong line on a typical green-top wicket. Tim Southee had dismissed Kohli in the first innings while Colin de Grandhomme scalped him in the second.

A herculean task for Team India

India enjoyed a seven-run lead over New Zealand after bowling them out for 235 courtesy off some brilliant bowling performances from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami who ended up with three and four scalps each. India, in their second innings, got off to the worst possible start as the loss of wickets at regular intervals hampered them from setting a fighting target for the Kiwis. At the end of play on Day 2, Virat Kohli & Co. were reduced to 90/6 with a 97-run lead.

With Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari still in the middle, India would be hoping that the duo would add some precious runs on the board and set up a good total which will be very helpful for the Indian bowlers in the fourth innings.

