IND Vs AFG: Afghanistan To Tour India For ODI Series In March 2022

India will now host the Afghanistan Cricket team for a three-match ODI series in March, just ahead of the Indian Premier League. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) released its schedule for 2022-23 on Monday confirming that the team will be travelling to India for a short ODI series. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will host the Afghanistan team for a three-match ODI series in March, ahead of major international tournaments like Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup, which the two teams will be taking part in.

According to the FTP released by the ACB, the Afghan side will travel to Bangladesh for three ODIs and as many T20Is in February and March before coming to India. The team will travel to India for a short tour with three ODIs on the chart as part of the ICC Super League. The series will carry points that will count towards the qualification for the 2023 World Cup.

We are pleased to announce our FTP schedule for 2022-23. This includes a total of 37 ODIs, 12 T20Is & 3 tests in the period. Moreover, the national team will be taking part in various ICC & ACC events in two years.

More: https://t.co/QObIpDclje@ICC pic.twitter.com/KoujvfTlRi — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) December 13, 2021

Speaking about their schedule, the Afghanistan board in its press release wrote, “Out of the 52 matches included in Afghanistan’s schedule from 2022 to 2023, there will be 37 ODIs, 12 T20s and 3 Tests. If we divide the tally into limited-overs cricket and Test formats, then This clearly shows that the focus of Afghanistan will be on the shorter formats of the game. Considering the fact that Afghanistan will play 7 ODIs in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.”

India vs Afghanistan series in 2022

Afghanistan cricket has been in a tough position lately with several tournaments getting called off following the Taliban takeover of the country. However, the team is scheduled to host The Netherlands in Qatar for a three-match ODI series in January next year. The ACB looks to get past the black mark that was put on the country and continue growing as a cricketing nation.

The IND vs AFG ODIs on the chart of ACB will be played as part of the ICC Super League, which will count towards the qualification for the 2023 World Cup. Meanwhile, India will qualify automatically along with the top seven teams from the Super League as the host of the 2023 World Cup. The Super League is a 13-team tournament, which will happen over a period of two years in order to eventually determine which teams qualify for the 2023 ODI World Cup. The back-to-back tournaments and series will be a big task for the Afghanistan team as they have been missing out on international cricket for a while.

Image: AP