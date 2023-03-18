IND Vs AUS 1st ODI: Harbhajan Singh Lauds KL Rahul, Gives Massive Remark On Indian Opener

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: On Friday, KL Rahul come to the fore to take India home in the first of the three-match ODI series against Australia. Following the match-winning knock many experts hailed Rahul for keeping his composure when India were in a spot of bother. Among the many reactions, there came a submission from Harbhajan Singh, who also heaped praise on KL Rahul. KL Rahul's unbeaten knock of 75 runs got the acclamation from the veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh. After the match culminated, Singh took to Twitter to express his views on the innings played by KL Rahul.

Here's what Harbhajan posted.

Bola tha na bandhe mai hai Dum well done @klrahul good to see you scoring runs and winning the first odi for team India 🇮🇳 way to go 👍 Top stuff Jadeja with the ball and bat… well bowled @MdShami11 @mdsirajofficial @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/9ALZWXS997 March 17, 2023

The experts have termed the timing of the innings perfect as it came after KL Rahul was snubbed from the Test side following the 2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that was played in Delhi. As far as the opinions of the fans and the experts of the game are concerned, KL Rahul has now redeemed himself after continuous failure in Test matches. While the flow of opinions would not stop. Hardik Pandya and co. lead the series by 1-0 as of now.

Match summary of Ind vs Aus 1st ODI

India's stand-in captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and put Australia in to bat in the day-night game. Batting first, Australia did not get the best of starts as Travis Head fell early after adding just 5 runs to the tally. Following the wicket, the Australian innings settled with Mitchell March and Steve Smith showcasing risk-free cricket and scoring at the run rate of above 5 per over.

At the score of 72, Ravindra Jadeja got the wicket of Steve Smith and broke the partnership that was beginning to look dangerous. Smith's wicket brought Marnus Labuschagne to the crease. Labuschagne and Marsh continued the flow of runs and built a quick 50-run stand. Soon after, Marsh, who was going strong, fell for 81. After that, the Aussie innings kind of derailed and the visitors kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. From 139 for 3, Australia's innings fell apart and ended at a meagre 188 runs after 35.4 overs.

Chasing a small total, India got off to a shaky start and it was in trouble at 16/3. At 39/4 India were reeling but after that KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya took the initiative of resurrecting the ship. The partnership was brewing up until Marcus Stonis' short ball got rid of Pandya. The skipper's wicket brought Jadeja to the crease, and at that juncture, India were 83/5. Jadeja and KL Rahul played cautiously and slowly got their feet under the table. The duo built a 108-run stand to take India home. KL Rahul's knock of 75 runs became the difference in the end, as India outplayed Australia by 5 wickets.