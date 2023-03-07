Marnus Labuschagne Picks The 'next Batting Superstar' Of Cricket, Gives 'unpopular' Answer

Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne has named English youngster Harry Brook as the next batting superstar of world cricket while snubbing India’s Shubman Gill. Since making their respective international debuts, Harry and Shubman have emerged as two of the best cricketers on the rise. Meanwhile, during a ‘You have to answer’ session on ESPNCricinfo, the No. 1 ranked Test batter in the world was asked, "Next batting superstar: Shubman Gill or Harry Brook?".

Putting out the answer, Labuschagne said, “Oh, Jesus! Harry Brook. I really like the way he bats. It can be an unpopular answer, but." This comes a few days ahead of the India vs Australia, fourth Test match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Having been included in the playing XI for the third Test, Gill is expected to feature in the playing XI for the fourth Test.

Shubman Gill and Harry Brook’s international careers so far

Despite playing limited matches so far for India, Shubman has already registered centuries for India in all three formats. His run tally in Test cricket stands at 762 runs in 14 games, including one century and three fifties. In T20Is, the 23-year-old has smashed 202 runs in 6 games, while registering one century.

However, he has performed the best for India in the ODI format, scoring 1254 runs in 21 games with the help of four centuries and five fifties. In the meantime, Harry Brook’s run tally in Test cricket stands at 809 runs in just six games, at an average of 80.90 and a strike rate of 98.77. In the four innings of the two Tests against New Zealand, Brook scored a total of 329 runs.

Shubman Gill and Harry Brook set to feature in IPL 2023

Both players will certainly set the stage on fire during the upcoming Indian Premier League 2023. While Shubman plays in the IPL for 2022 champions Gujarat Titans, Brook was roped in by Sunrisers Hyderabad at the IPL 2023 Auction. He was the fifth most expensive player to be sold at the auction, as SRH roped him in for INR 13.25 crore. IPL 2023 begins with the GT vs CSK clash on March 31.