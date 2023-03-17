Harbhajan Singh Clearly Explains Why 'India Shouldn't Travel To Pakistan' For Asia Cup

Harbhajan Singh expresses his views on why India should not travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup. According to the veteran spinner, the situation in the neighboring country is not conducive for international cricket, and the security of players should take precedent over any other factor. Pakistan has been chosen as the host of the Asia Cup 2023.

The 'Turnabator' feels the Indian government has taken the right stance by directing Team India to not travel to Pakistan for any cricketing assignments. Harbhajan, who is currently in Doha for the Legends League Cricket has stated that, “India shouldn’t travel to Pakistan as it isn’t safe there and why are we taking risk of travelling when their own people aren’t safe in their country? Our government is taking the correct decision not to go to Pakistan for any series as our first priority is the safety of our players.”

It should be noted that following India's clear message to the Asian Cricket Council that the Men in Blue will not participate in the Asia Cup 2023 if Pakistan remains as its host, Pakistan have threatened to not participate in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. While the cricket world cup is set to start in India later in the year, the ACC have taken India's statement on not touring Pakistan seriously and the members have reconvened to rethink the hosting rights. The final decision on the issue is yet to be made by ACC.

Harbhajan Singh's statement on Team India

"Every time the Indian Team steps on the pitch we all have high hopes for their victory. Even this time we want them to be victorious. We hope that the result would be different this time and India ends up with a victory. Virat Kohli scored a century he is in a good form I believe that we have a goofed chance. If India scores 400 runs then they have the bowlers to take wickets and win the game," Harbhajan continued.

India will play the WTC final without their key pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah. But Harbhajan believes that Indian pacers have the potential to step up against Australia.

"The team will feel the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. But we have Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur a bowler who has performed well in the Test format. Even Deepak Chahar could perform well in England. India needs to find the third bowler, Umesh Yadav is also there. So we have good bowlers. Our spinners have played a lot of cricket Jadeja and Ashwin have played there but I think only one will play there. We don't have Bumrah but I think Shami will step up on the occasion."