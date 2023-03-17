IND Vs AUS 1st ODI: SKY Fails Yet Again, Netizens Question His Place In ODI Team

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Suryakumar Yadav failed to live up to the expectations yet again. The 32-year-old was the subject of a delightful Mitchell Starc delivery in the first ODI against Australia. The Mumbai Indians batter got out for a golden duck for the first time in his ODI career. Australia managed to post a mere 188 on the board in the first innings.

Suryakumar Yadav aka SKY was expected to lead India's following the dismissal of Virat but a brilliant delivery from Starc got him on the wrong foot. The on-field umpire at first didn't raise the finer but after a successful review, Yadav had to return to the pavilion. Netizens have taken a jibe at the batsman as social media has erupted with reactions

Suryakumar Yadav faced severe trolling from netizens on social media

Surya Kumar Yadav please leave my beautiful ODI format it isn't your cup of tea please stick to T20 cricket 🙏🏻😭 — Verot Choli (@VerotCholi) March 17, 2023

Not a good day for Mumbai Indians boys. All three Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green and Surya Kumar Yadav flopped today. — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) March 17, 2023

Captain Rohit Sharma organised his brother in law's marriage so that he could skip the first ODI & show the world that Ishan Kishan & Surya Kumar Yadav don't belong here.



Respect 🙏 pic.twitter.com/eGEirqV7zZ — Jahazi (@Oye_Jahazi) March 17, 2023

Surya Kumar yadav is a shadow of himself in ODIs pic.twitter.com/rVRWlZMnP2 — U M A R (@Agrumpycomedian) March 17, 2023

Chewing gum of surya kumar yadav lasts longer than his time on crease for last 4 innings together — Sajcasm (@sajcasm_) March 17, 2023

Surya Kumar yadav is just T20 player.#INDvAUS — DREAM11s STATS (@fantasy1Cricket) March 17, 2023

Recent screen shot from Surya Kumar Yadav's mobile #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/57UeVV6TiY — Shubham (@Bara_ki_dher) March 17, 2023

Surya Kumar Yadav has been failed miserably in ODIs till now . Sanju Samson should be included the ODIs. — shubham parihar (@Desi__Er) March 17, 2023

I don't think Surya Kumar yadav will be as consistent in ODI and Test as he is in T20i's. #INDvsAUS — Vivek Kanagasabai (@Vivekkrish93) March 17, 2023

Australia XI: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

India XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami