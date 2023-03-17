Last Updated:

IND Vs AUS 1st ODI: SKY Fails Yet Again, Netizens Question His Place In ODI Team

Suryakumar Yadav was expected to lead India's charge following the dismissal of Virat but a brilliant delivery from Starc got him on the wrong foot.

Anirban Sarkar
Suryakumar Yadav

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Suryakumar Yadav failed to live up to the expectations yet again. The 32-year-old was the subject of a delightful Mitchell Starc delivery in the first ODI against Australia. The Mumbai Indians batter got out for a golden duck for the first time in his ODI career. Australia managed to post a mere 188 on the board in the first innings.

Suryakumar Yadav aka SKY was expected to lead India's following the dismissal of Virat but a brilliant delivery from Starc got him on the wrong foot. The on-field umpire at first didn't raise the finer but after a successful review, Yadav had to return to the pavilion. Netizens have taken a jibe at the batsman as social media has erupted with reactions

Suryakumar Yadav faced severe trolling from netizens on social media

Australia XI: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

India XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

