IND Vs AUS: Virat Kohli Expresses Unhappiness Over India Captain Hardik Pandya's Shot

Virat Kohli didn't have a good time with the bat in the first ODI against Australia as he fell very cheaply to Mitchell Starc. But the Indian batsman seemed to be not very happy with Hardik Pandya on one instance. Kohli could only manage four runs as India lost a couple of wickets in quick succession.

Virat Kohli miffed with Hardik Pandya during the first ODI

As Pandya was at the crease, a no ball was bowled and the umpire signalled a free hit in the next ball. But Pandya couldn't quite manage to hit the ball properly as could only take a single. Virat who was in the dressing room appeared to be miffed over Pandya's shot selection.

Pandya took over the reign from Rohit Sharma who hasn't been involved in the first ODI match due to personal reasons. The former Mumbai Indians player became India's 27th ODI captain but this is his first match in the white ball format.

He had captained India as a full-fledged skipper before and could be in line for the ODI captaincy role given his good record. He led Gujarat Giants to their first IPL title in their debut season and the onus will be on him to get the ball rolling again as Gujarat will take on Chennai Super Kings in the opening fixture of the upcoming IPL season.

With the ICC World Cup looming on the horizon, Pandya's form would be very crucial as India is set to host the World Cup for the second time after 2011.

Earlier riding on Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami's pace attack, India restrict Australia to a paltry 188. Mitchell Marsh was the peak of the Aussie batsmen with 81 runs to his tally. Despite losing a few wickets, the home side remains on course towards a famous victory.