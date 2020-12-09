IND Vs AUS 1st Test: Usman Khawaja Beats Marcus Harris, Shaun Marsh With THIS Top Stat

Following the completion of ODI and T20I series, India and Australia are set to battle it out in the four-match Test series. The IND vs AUS 1st Test is scheduled to start from December 17 but the hosts seem to be trouble when it comes to their openers after the Warner injury and Pucovski concussion news coming in recently.

Before the IND vs AUS 1st Test, David Warner suffered a groin injury during the ODI series against India while youngster Will Pucovski, who was drafted into Test side, suffered a concussion in the 1st warm-up match versus India after being hit on the helmet by India pacer Karthik Tyagi. The team doctor John Orchard said that the right-hander will remain with the Australian A side but won't play the second practice game starting from December 11.

Will Usman Khwaja get a recall in Australian Test side?

While Joe Burns is likely to fill the first opener's slot despite his poor form with the bat, the question remains as to who will partner him at the top. If Pucovski misses the first Test, Marcus Harris, Shaun Marsh or Usman Khawaja current domestic form could see one of the three getting a call up to join the team for the India vs Australia 1st Test in Adelaide.

While Harris is having a good strong Sheffield Shield campaign, he has struggled to score runs in Test matches while batting at the top. The 28-year old left-hander currently averages just 24.06 from the 9 matches he has played so far for Australia and that is why there is a very less chance that he could get a call up for the Test team again.

Speaking about Shaun Marsh, the veteran cricketer has a decent record while playing for Australia, scoring 2265 runs in 38 matches. at an average of 34.32. But his home record versus India is something which could play against him. As per the stat provided by Wide World of Sports (WWOS), the 37-year-old has played 11 home Tests against India but has only scored 454 runs at 23.89, with three half-centuries and a best score of 99.

Coming to Usman Khawaja's performance, the left-hander has made a decent start to his Sheffield Shield campaign, scoring 226 runs from 3 matches and he has a terrific record while playing in home conditions. According to WWOS, Usman Khawaja has opened the batting in five Tests and seven innings; three matches in Australia, two in the UAE.

He has made 484 runs at 96.80, with two centuries (against South Africa and Pakistan), two half-centuries and a highest score of 145. These stats certainly helps his case in getting a chance to play 1st Test series versus India. Overall, the 33-year-old has made 2,887 runs from 44 matches at 40.66, with eight centuries. While Usman Khawaja may have had a disconnect with Cricket Australia in the past, but there is no doubt that he should be considered in the mix while picking up an opener for the Test side.

Image: Queensland Cricket / Twitter

