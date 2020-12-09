Will Pucovski Injury: Opener To Miss 2nd Tour Game Vs India After Being Hit On The Helmet

Australia and India are set to compete in a four-match Test series starting December 17 in Adelaide. However, with around just a week for the series to commence, the Australian team has received a massive blow. Young opener Will Pucovski who earned his maiden Australia call up was hit on the head by Indian pacer Kartik Tyagi during the final day of the 1st practice match between Australia A and India A.

It all happened during the 13th over of Australia A's second innings when Tyagi came steaming in and bowled a quick bouncer which hit Pucovski on the helmet. The right-hander who has suffered concussions throughout his career seemed to have received a massive blow on the head on Tuesday as he immediately went to the ground and struggled to get back up on his feet.

The 22-year old was immediately surrounded by batting partner Marcus Harris, India A players while he was being treated by the medical team. Pucovski will now be unable to feature in the second practice match between Australia A and India A in Sydney. The Pucovski injury update was confirmed by their team doctor John Orchard who said that the right-hander will remain with the Australian A side but won't play the second practice game starting from December 11.

The Victorian opener has been in sensational form of late. Pucovski is currently the leading runscorer in the Sheffield Shield with 495 runs in just three outings at an astonishing average of 247.50. The youngster has played two matches less than most of his counterparts who are trying to catch up to his tally on the leaderboard. Pucovski's three knocks have been 255 not out against South Australia in Adelaide followed by 202 and 38 against Western Australia at the same venue.

Courtesy of his brilliant performances, Pucovski earned his maiden call up and was drafted into the Australia squad for India Tests. He was also leading the race to be David Warner's opening partner for the upcoming Test series ahead of Joe Burns who averaged a modest 32 last summer and has had a mediocre start to the Sheffield Shield season, scoring only 57 runs in five innings. Moreover, his average at the Adelaide Oval has been phenomenal and with Australia and India set to play the first Test at the venue, Pucovski's absence could indeed be a huge blow to the Aussies.

Meanwhile, David Warner has been ruled out of the first Test against India in Adelaide next week because of a groin injury he sustained in the limited-overs series, leaving Australia’s selectors to ponder who will open the batting. The southpaw himself confirmed on Wednesday that he wouldn’t recover in time for the series-opening day-night match starting Dec. 17. The new development comes just a day after the Pucovski concussion incident. If both Warner and Pucovski miss out on the first India vs Australia 2020 Test, other options could be Marcus Harris and former test batsmen Shaun Marsh and Usman Khawaja, or to promote one of the other batsmen to open.

