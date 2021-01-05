IND Vs AUS 2020: CA Provides First Glimpse Of SCG Pitch As Indian Fans React; See Picture

After two blockbuster encounters of Test match cricket, India and Australia are gearing up for their much anticipated third fixture. With the series poised evenly, and both sides looking to gain supremacy, the upcoming contest promises to be yet another spectacle for cricket enthusiasts. Cricket Australia also recently gave a sneak peek regarding what to expect from the surface at Sydney.

India vs Australia 3rd Test: Cricket Australia shares snapshot of the wicket

The board has ultimately decided to persist with the designated venue for the third Test match. It was widely speculated that there will be tweaks to the Indian itinerary considering the Sydney coronavirus cases. However, it now has been confirmed that the India vs Australia 3rd Test match will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground itself.

In order to ensure there is no lapse on the organizational front, the management has decided to reduce the stadium's capacity to 25 percent for the upcoming match. It was indeed refreshing to witness spectators once again in the stands, cheering for their beloved teams. However, with the sudden rise in the Sydney coronavirus cases, it has become critical for Cricket Australia to give priority to the players' safety.

With the stage set for an entertaining battle between India and Australia, cricket fans are wondering how the wicket will behave at the venue. After Australia's dominance in the pink-ball Test at Adelaide, and the miraculous comeback by India in the subsequent fixture at Melbourne, the pitch will play a vital role in upcoming India vs Australia Sydney Test. Cricket Australia provided fans with a glimpse of the wicket, and the Indian supporters were quick in giving their opinions regarding the strip.

The first look at the @scg pitch two days out from the third Vodafone Test match 👀 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/wCX9AlvP20 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 5, 2021

Fan reactions on the Sydney pitch

Typically scg wicket win toss bat first — harsh goyal (@ranchoddasmohan) January 5, 2021

Looks like a chepauk wkt. Hope it turns and ashwin puts aus batting in shambles — Head before wicket (@brightbharath) January 5, 2021

Manipulating the pitch. Traditionally spin friendly pitch will start to seam and swing from day one it seems.

Bring it on. — Dhananjay Singh (@imdhananj) January 5, 2021

it turning babyyyyyy — Aayush (@Ayushadhikari15) January 5, 2021

Don't take tension Mate if India will win Toss we will Bat only. We Face The Challenge rather than Shying away. — Anshul (@AnshulAKKK) January 5, 2021

IND vs AUS 2020: India vs Australia schedule

According to the India vs Australia schedule, that was announced by the hosts Australia, the India vs Australia Sydney Test commences from January 7 from the Sydney Cricket Ground. Teams are expected to travel to Brisbane for the final encounter. The fourth Test match of the IND vs AUS 2020 series is slated to be played from January 15. According to multiple reports, it was revealed that the Indian side is reluctant to travel to Brisbane for the scheduled match, as they are not willing to be under yet another strict quarantine.

