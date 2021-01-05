Andre Fletcher Takes Stars To Win With '2' SCORCHING Catches In Same Game: WATCH

The Big Bash League has gone on to establish itself as one of the biggest franchise-based T20 tournaments in the world. For almost a month now, the BBL 2020 has enthralled the cricketing community with some spectacular cricket and magical moments. On Monday, Melbourne Stars batsman Andre Fletcher produced a couple of such incredible moments against Hobart Hurricanes as he grabbed two breathtaking catches, leaving everyone stunned.

Andre Fletcher wins the game for Melbourne Stars with two magnificent catches

It all happened during Hobart's innings as they were chasing a target of 184 set by Melbourne. Fletcher first took a stunning catch at deep point to dismiss Colin Ingram off Billy Stanlake's bowling in the 17th over. The southpaw sliced a wide delivery and the ball was travelling. Fletcher, who was stationed at deep point, came running in, dived and completed the catch.

The Caribbean lad replicated his catch in the 19th over and this time it was top-scorer Ben McDermott who was dismissed courtesy of Fletcher's incredible athleticism. McDermott, who was batting on 91 and was well set at the crease, seemed to take the game away from the Stars but Fletcher had other plans. The Hurricanes opener slapped a wide full-toss towards deep cover and once again Fletcher came running in and grabbed an astonishing two-handed blinder. Besides his catch, his dancing celebrations after pouching both catches created a lot of buzz.

In the end, Fletcher's catches turned out to be decisive as Hobart fell short by 10 runs. Earlier in the day, courtesy of Marcus Stoinis' 55-ball 97, the Stars posted a massive total of 183/6. Marcus Stoinis was named the 'Player of the Match' for his scintillating knock. Meanwhile, with this win, the Melbourne Stars have moved to the fourth spot in the BBL points table. As the tournament is approaching its business end, the race to be in the top four of the BBL points table is getting intense and it would be interesting to how the teams approach the upcoming games.

Melbourne Stars squad for BBL 2020

Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Jackson Coleman, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Zahir Khan, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Jonathan Merlo, Lance Morris, Tom O’Connell, Nicholas Pooran, Will Pucovski, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Dilbar Hussain, Andre Fletcher

SOURCE: CRICKET.COM.AU

