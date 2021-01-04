Former Pakistan Women's Team Captain Sana Mir Tests Positive For COVID-19

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Sana Mir has tested positive for COVID-19 while commentating for television during the ongoing final match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, as per sources.

Mir, who retired from international cricket last year, has been removed from the commentary team and kept under isolation, the source said. The other members of the commentary panel also underwent COVID-19 tests in Karachi as they were in close contact with Mir. The final match, which started on Friday, is being played at the National Stadium in Karachi between Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sana Mir's cricketing career

Sana Mir had represented the Pakistan Women's cricket team in 120 One Day Internationals and 106 T20Is between 2005 to 2019 where she scored 1,630 and 802 runs respectively. The Abbottabad cricketer has also picked up 151 and 89 scalps in the respective formats.

In her 226 international appearances for Pakistan, the 34-year-old had led in 137 of them for nine years i.e. 2009 to 2017 during an illustrious career that lasted for nearly one-and-a-half decades. Another thing that stands out in Mir's international career is that she had also led Pakistan to the top of the podium (gold medal wins) at the 2010 and, 2014 editions of the Asian Games.

After retirement, Mir has been involved as an expert and commentator in domestic events and the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

PCB's strict health protocols

The Pakistan Cricket Board has been enforcing strict health protocols with the players, support staff, and umpires living in a bio-secure bubble at their hotels.

The PCB has barred media representatives to move out of the third floor of the stadium where the commentary box is positioned while the players and officials are not allowed to go upstairs and interact with anyone.

Press conferences of the players and officials are also carried out through video links.

(With PTI Inputs)



