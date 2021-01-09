IND Vs AUS 2020: Run-out Collapse Makes India CRASH To Record Low In Test Cricket

India were dismissed for 244 in the first innings of the India vs Australia 3rd Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The visitors started Day 3 with an overnight score of 96/2 with seasoned campaigners Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara at the crease. The Indian duo started playing meticulously and chose to just knock the ball around without taking any risks. Just when it looked like that the two batters had got their eye in, Rahane's stumps were rattled by Pat Cummins for 22.

India concede 94-run lead after getting bowled out for 244

After Rahane's dismissal, none of the Indian batsmen could play an innings of substance as they were eventually bowled out for 244. India only have themselves to blame for the downfall because out of their eight batsmen who lost their wickets on Day 3 of the India vs Australia 3rd Test, three batsmen were run out which is considered as the worst form of dismissal, especially in Test cricket.

Hanuma Vihari, R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah were the three Indian batsmen whose error in judgement cost them their wicket. Notably, this was the first time in India's 189-year Test history that three Indian batsmen were run out for ten or less runs in an innings. While Hanuma Vihari and Jasprit Bumrah got out for 4 and 0 respectively, Ashwin was dismissed for 10.

This is the first time ever when three Indian batsmen got run-out for 10 or less runs in a Test innings.



Hanuma Vihari run-out 4

R Ashwin run-out 10

Jasprit Bumrah run-out 0#AUSvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) January 9, 2021

This was also the seventh time of three or more Indian batsmen getting run out in an inning overall. The last time it happened was against England in Mohali in 2008/09 where Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman and Yuvraj Singh were run out in the second innings. Moreover, in the ongoing series, four Indian batsmen from the top eight have been runout. (Virat Kohli in the first Test, Rahane in the second and Vihari and Ashwin in the third). The last time four or more of India's top eight got run out in a series was in Pakistan in 1989/90 which also was Sachin Tendulkar's maiden Test series. Sanjay Manjrekar, Mohammad Azharuddin, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Manoj Prabhakar and Tendulkar himself were run out in that series.

IND vs AUS 2020: Here's how all the Indian wickets fell

Meanwhile, after getting dismissed for 244 and conceding a 94-run lead, India made a bright start to their second innings by sending both Australian openers back in the hut. While Will Pucovski's was caught behind off Mohammed Siraj's bowling for 10, David Warner was trapped in front of the wicket by Ashwin for 13. At the time of publishing this article, Australia's scorecard read 45/2 after 13.2 overs with Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith at the crease.

