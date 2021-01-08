Steve Smith Overtakes Sachin Tendulkar In Elite Batting Club After SCG Hundred

Australian Test maverick Steve Smith scored an imperial 131 en route to notching up his 27th Test ton. Earlier, the cricketer incurred some rare batting failures against India in the first two Tests of his side’s ongoing four-match series. Through his latest century, Smith overtook the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Sunil Gavaskar and Matthew Hayden by joining an elite Test match club for batsmen.

India vs Australia 3rd Test: Classy Steve Smith plunders chanceless ton, watch video

Also Read | 'Kohli's Feats Against Australia Unlikely To Be Emulated By Another Skipper': Ravi Shastri

India vs Australia 3rd Test: Steve Smith only behind Sir Don Bradman in an astonishing feat

Playing the 76th Test of his storied career, Steve Smith brought up his 27th Test hundred. It took him 136 innings to reach the landmark figure, thus making him the second-fastest batsman in the world (in terms of innings) to do so. Smith is only trailing behind the late Sir Don Bradman, who registered the 27th of his overall 29 tons in the 70th innings of his unreal Test career.

Indian captain Virat Kohli, who is currently on paternity leave, previously held the record of being second-fastest to get to 27 centuries. He achieved the same in his 141st Test innings, i.e. the same number of innings which Sachin Tendulkar took to reach his 27th three-figure mark. Former Indian captain and batting icon Sunil Gavaskar is fourth on the list with 154 innings while former Australian powerhouse opener Matthew Hayden occupies the sixth spot with 157 innings.

Fewest inns to 27 Test hundreds



Bradman 70

STEVE SMITH 136

Kohli 141

Tendulkar 141

Gavaskar 154

Hayden 157

#AUSvIND — Adam Burnett (@AdamBurnett09) January 8, 2021

Also Read | Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya Breach Bio-bubble? Pragyan Ojha Calls Australian Media 'stupid'

Steve Smith vs India statistical update

Steve Smith vs India is an entirely different entity, even though the cricketer is already a hulking figure among modern-day Test batsmen. His 27th Test ton is his 8th hundred-plus score against India, thus putting him on par with former cricketers Gary Sobers, Viv Richards and Ricky Ponting (all with eight each). While Smith is currently just 31 years old and far from his retirement age just yet, the New South Wales prodigy will be tipped to register his 9th ton against India anytime soon.

Also Read | IND Vs AUS 2020-21: NSW Govt Orders People To Wear Masks, NO Public Transport For SCG Test

India vs Australia 3rd Test updates

Steve Smith’s SCG special propelled Australia to 338 in their first innings. At stumps on Day 2, the Indian batsmen reached 96-2 with Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane combining forces at the crease. The visitors will resume their batting on Day 3, still 242 runs behind Australia’s total. Here is a look at the entire highlights package from Day 2 of the India vs Australia 3rd Test.

For India vs Australia live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the third Test will also be available for fans on the SonyLIV app. The India vs Australia 3rd Test match is being played out at the SCG between January 7 and 11.

Also Read | India Vs Australia: KL Rahul Bids Adieu after Injury, Wishes Boys Luck Ahead Of SCG Test

Image source: PTI and cricket.com.au

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.