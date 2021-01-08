Marnus Labuschagne 'fails' To Distract Rohit Sharma Despite THIS Funny Question: WATCH

Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne scored 91 before his departure back to the pavilion on Day 2 of the ongoing Sydney Test match. Apart from contributing with the bat, the cricketer seems eager to assist his bowlers as well as he hilariously tries to distract India’s opening combo of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. Much to the amusement of commentators and fans alike, Labuschagne posed a question each for the Indian openers.

India vs Australia 3rd Test: Marnus Labuschagne wants to know Rohit Sharma’s “quarantine routine”

Marnus Labuschagne, stationed at short leg, put forward a series of questions during his hilarious attempts to distract young Shubman Gill and comeback veteran Rohit Sharma. The Australian cricketer asked Gill to reveal his “favourite player”, only for the Indian batting prodigy to respond back with “I’ll tell you after”. Later, Labuschagne himself took a guess by asking Gill if it someone between Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

Rohit Sharma, who is playing first innings of the tour, also found himself at the receiving end of Labuschagne’s distractive verbal spells. The 26-year-old Australian asked the newly-appointed Indian Test vice-captain, “What did you do in quarantine?”. Sharma, the veteran he is, remained unfazed as he continued leading India’s efforts in closing in on Australia’s first-innings total.

Marnus Labuschagne’s distractive spell for Indian openers, watch video

India vs Australia 3rd Test updates

Amidst Marnus Labuschagne’s repeated distractions, the Indian openers reached 70-0 (26.2 overs) at the time of publishing. Countering the likes of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, Rohit Sharma (26*) and Shubman Gill (38*) provided India an ideal start as they look to take their first-innings advantage in the game. Earlier, Australia were bundled out for 338, despite reaching 166-2 at the end of Day 1.

India vs Australia live streaming details

For India vs Australia live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the third Test will also be available for fans on the SonyLIV app. The India vs Australia 3rd Test match is set to be played at the SCG between January 7 and 11.

