Ind Vs Aus 2020: Sunil Gavaskar Laughs Off Steve Smith's 'I Am Ready For Bouncers' Claim

The Ind vs Aus 2020 series is just around the corner as both the teams prepare for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Australia cricket team is known for its hard and aggressive form of cricket. The Australians are also known to create rivalries and try to mess with the psychology of opposition team players. Many times, they are often seen trying to do that even before the series of games began.

Similarly, while speaking with fans during an Instagram session, former Australia captain and star batsman spoke on facing short balls against the Indian bowlers in the upcoming series. Determining how New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner’s talent has had helped enjoyed success against him by using the short balls, Smith took a sly dig at Indian bowlers by saying that not everyone is as talented as him. The former Australian captain also added how he is used to playing the short balls and they don't "stress" him out.

After rain yesterday, the Aussies have their first hit at the SCG ahead of Friday's first #AUSvIND ODI pic.twitter.com/QGA6kICkNk — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 24, 2020

Smith said, "It's no dramas for me. I just play the game and sum up the conditions, how they're trying to get me out, and being able to counter that. I mean, a few different oppositions have tried it and they've certainly found it more difficult to [execute it] the way Wagner did. He's got an amazing skill set where his speeds go up and down, everything is between your ribs and your head.

He added, "If teams are trying to get me out like that it's probably a big benefit for the team because it takes a lot out of people's bodies if you continually bowl short. I've faced a lot of short bowling in my life and I haven't had too many stresses with it. I suppose we'll just wait and see.”

Sunil Gavaskar tells Steve Smith to watch out for Mohammad Shami

Responding to Steve Smith's remarks, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar told Sportstar about the challenges Australia will face while they take on short balls by Jasprit Bumrah and co. Gavaskar emphasized the point that nobody is ever ready for short balls.

Sunil Gavaskar also commented on Smith's praise for Neil Wagner whose bowling skill cannot be matched by any bowler according to him. The former India captain reminded Smith of Mohammad Shami as his bouncers will be hard to "negotiate"

Smith faced difficulties with short-pitched bowling during the 2019 Ashes series in England as well courtesy Jofra Archer. On the other hand, Gavaskar himself was a renowned player of short-pitched bowling in his playing days, making his comments poignant ahead of the tour Down Under starting on Friday.

