Harbhajan Singh Has Special, Funny Birthday Wish For Ex-spin Partner Amit Mishra

The 'Turbantor' Harbhajan Singh is known for his easy, outgoing demeanour off the field. Singh's camaraderie with his teammates has been talked about widely by the Indian team. The ex-Indian spinner took to Twitter to wish his former Indian teammate and fellow spinner, Amit Mishra on his 38th birthday today. The two played for India in the early years of Mishra's short career and became friends over the years.

Happy birthday to our champion bowler @MishiAmit Have a great one.. Also wish to see u married this year 😜 lots of love brother pic.twitter.com/1FkAoXhLUV — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 24, 2020

In a hilarious birthday wish for his former spin partner, Harbhajan Singh wrote that he would "wish to see" Amit Mishra married this year. Very little is known about Mishra with regard to his personal life. Mishra has six siblings and lives in Delhi with his family. He has been linked with Vandana Jain, the co-owner of the Bengal Tigers franchise in the CCL. In 2015, Mishra was arrested after Jain alleged physical violence and assault but was released on bail.

Amit Mishra career

Amit Mishra is the only bowler to have taken hat-tricks as a part of three different IPL teams. In 2013, he became the first person to take three hat-tricks in the IPL. He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in the league's history with 160 wickets to his name. He is preceded by Lasith Malinga, who has taken 170 wickets in the league. Mishra has been a part of the Delhi IPL outfit since 2015 and has played for the Deccan Chargers as well as the Hyderabad squad.

Mishra made his one-day international debut in 2003 under current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. Mishra's Test debut has the most tenuous connection to Harbhajan Singh as well. Mishra made his Test debut in 2008 against Australia after Anil Kumble was ruled out due to injury. Despite bagging five wickets on his debut, then Indian coach Gary Kirsten said that Mishra would be dropped if Kumble recovered. However, Mishra retained his place in the team after Harbhajan Singh suffered an injury and was ruled out of the next Test.

Amit Mishra IPL 2020 price

Mishra's run at the IPL 2020 started off extremely well, but an unfortunate injury to his ring finger in Delhi's first game against Kolkata spelt the end of his run at the series. Mishra was retained by the side for ₹4 crore for the series this year. This brings his lifetime earnings from the IPL to ₹317,500,000.

Image Credits: Harbhajan Singh Twitter

