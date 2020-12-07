IND Vs AUS 2020: Wasim Jaffer Uses Comical Manoj Bajpai Meme To Mock Michael Vaughan

Former India player Wasim Jaffer has carved a niche for himself with his ability to excel under pressure situations. Known to be a very serious campaigner on the field, the 42-year-old has displayed a contrasting side of his personality on social media in recent times. The ex-cricketer's wit has received love and appreciation from all corners and the same was the case when he trolled former England captain Michael Vaughan.

Wasim Jaffer dedicates hilarious meme for Michael Vaughan

While the Indian team have had their share of struggle in the past in away tours, the Virat Kohli-led side have shown drastic improvements in their overseas campaigns in recent years. The Indian unit performed phenomenally well in their previous visit to Australia, and a similar closely fought battle is expected from the Ind vs Aus 2020 series as well. However, Michael Vaughan had a varying take on this.

The cricketer-turned-commentator took to this Twitter account to share his predictions for the highly-anticipated duel. The 46-year-old reckoned that India did not stand a chance in the duel and the hosts would claim convincing victories in all the formats. His prediction seemed to be accurate after India's dismal run in the first two ODIs of the tour. However, the Indian team's miraculous comeback after losing the ODI series has been exemplary.

After their clinical performance in the final 50-over game, the side capitalized on their momentum that they were carrying into the shortest format as well. The visitors claimed an impressive series victory in the T20 format, riding on Hardik Pandya's swashbuckling knock in the second fixture. After that, Wasim Jaffer mocked Michael Vaughan for writing Team India off ahead of the tour and also dedicated a funny meme from a Hindi feature film to the ex-England player. Here is the Wasim Jaffer response -

Ind vs Aus 2020 tour

The Indian team had a challenging ask in the second T20I as they were asked to chase 195 runs. However, the batsmen delivered with Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli setting the tone for the chase early on. Hardik Pandya, who has emerged as a potent finisher for the team, rose to the occasion once again and guided the team to victory with two lusty blows in the final over. The final T20I is scheduled to be played on December 8, at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

After an entertaining contest in white-ball cricket, the teams will lock horns in Test matches. The two sides will feature in four Tests, and they will fight it out for the iconic Border-Gavaskar trophy. The first match of the series will be the first Day-Night Test between the two cricketing nations and will be played on December 17 at the Adelaide Oval.

