IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Hardik Pandya led the Indian cricket team to 5-wicket win in the first ODI vs Australia and took a 1-0 lead in the series. The Indian team bowling first bundled the Australian team out for 188 in the first innings and then suffered a batting collapse wherein they lost top batsmen like Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav pretty early.

After suffering a batting collapse wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja handled the Indian innings and made sure that the team crosses the finishing line. The Indian duo secured a partnership of 108 runs for the sixth wicket and registered the fourth-highest partnership for the sixth wicket in the series opener that was contested at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Ishan Kishan to be axed in 2nd ODI?

The Indian team might drop opener Ishan Kishan as he has not been able to perform even after being given numerous opportunities. Skipper Rohit Sharma will return as he was out of the team due to personal reasons. Apart from the Kishan conundrum, the Indian outfit looks settled and the Indian team might go with the same setup as it was in Mumbai.

The second ODI between India and Australia is set to be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. The Indian team on one side will be looking to win the match and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series whereas the Aussies will look to bounce back.

India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Playing XI

India's probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj

Australia's probable XI: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, and Adam Zampa

India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia: Steve Smith (c) Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.