IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Team India suffered a batting collapse on Sunday after being asked to bat first in the Vizag ODI. While Kohli was the highest-run scorer for India with 31 runs from 35 balls, all-rounder Axar Patel was the only player to cross the 20-run mark. Axar’s unbeaten run-a-ball knock of 29 runs made sure India reach a total of 117 runs with the help of two sixes and a four.

However, the Rohit Sharma-led side went on to script an unwanted cricketing record after getting bowled out for only 117 runs. This is India’s lowest total ever against the Aussies in ODIs on Indian soil, surpassing their previous lowest total of 148 runs. At the same time, this was the fourth-lowest overall total for India in the 50-over format of the match.

Lowest Scores by India in ODIs at home

India 78/10 vs Sri Lanka in Kanpur (1986)

India 100/10 vs West Indies in Ahmedabad (1993)

India 112/10 vs Sri Lanka in Dharamsala (2007)

India 117/10 vs Australia in Vishakapatnam (2023)

India 135/10 vs West Indies in Guwahati (1987)

Lowest Scores by India against Australia in ODIs at home

India 117/10 vs Australia in Vishakapatnam (2023)

India 148/10 vs Australia in Vadodara (2007)

India 170/10 vs Australia in Guwahati (2009)

India get bowled out for 117 runs in the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI

Australia were off to a flying start in the game as opener Shubman Gill was dismissed in the very first over of the match. As Virat Kohli joined Rohit Sharma in the middle, Team India added a few quick runs before the captain was dismissed in the 5th over. While Kohli held one end, wickets kept falling from the other end with the former skipper ultimately getting out in the 16th over.

Axar Patel came up with a late boundary fest but Mitchell Starc and Sean Abbott completely rattled the Indian batting lineup. The 'Men In Blue' were bowled out on 117 runs after playing only 26 overs as Starc completed his fifer, whereas Abbott took three wickets. Australia now look to chase down the total and level the series 1-1.